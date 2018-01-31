HPD officer hurt, man dead after getting hit while running across 288

The man who was struck died at the scene after getting hit by a second driver. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was hurt when she struck a man who ran across Highway 288 overnight.

The incident happened near Southmore when the man, for unknown reasons, tried to run across the northbound side of the freeway to the southbound side.

The officer clipped the man with her mirror, causing glass to shatter and giving her minor cuts. A second driver, who fled the scene, then also struck the man. The officer was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The investigation is still underway.

The man who was struck died at the scene after getting hit by a second driver. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

