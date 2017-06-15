HPD: Mom will be charged after boy ejected from crash

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a mom will be charged with child endangerment after her 5-year-old son was ejected from a crash on Highway 290.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near W. 34th.

Investigators say the mom was driving a red car when she clipped the front of a pickup truck. Her car spun and rolled. The 5-year-old was not restrained, according to police, and was ejected from the crash.

The child was stabilized and taken to the hospital. There were no other serious injuries reported in either vehicle.

Police say they spoke with the district attorney’s office, and the mom is facing charges because her young son was not restrained in any way, no child seat or seatbelt.

