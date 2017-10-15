HPD: Miniature horses killed after driver runs into trailer on SW Freeway

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Police say a major accident with a trailer on the Southwest Freeway resulted in the death of some miniature horses early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the accident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 59 near Beechnut.

Police say a man in a minivan slammed into the back of a pickup truck with a trailer of nearly dozen miniature horses, and two of them died.

Freeway Closure: US 59 outbound @ Beechnut. Major Crash/Horse Trailer on Fire. Deceased horses. #houtraff #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2017

The trailer driver wasn't hurt, but the other driver was transported to the hospital. The freeway was shut down for several hours.

