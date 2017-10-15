KHOU
HPD: Miniature horses killed after driver runs into trailer on SW Freeway

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:13 AM. CDT October 15, 2017

HOUSTON - Police say a major accident with a trailer on the Southwest Freeway resulted in the death of some miniature horses early Sunday morning. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the accident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 59 near Beechnut. 

Police say a man in a minivan slammed into the back of a pickup truck with a trailer of nearly dozen miniature horses, and two of them died. 

Mini Horses Killed

 

 

The trailer driver wasn't hurt, but the other driver was transported to the hospital. The freeway was shut down for several hours. 

 

