HPD: Man struck, killed by truck while running across road

HOUSTON – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a truck while running back and forth across a northwest Houston road.

According to the Houston Police Department, an adult male was seen running back and forth across Hempstead Road, with multiple cars just missing him.

However, police said a pickup driver could not move in time and hit him. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, stopped and waited for police. No charges are expected.

Police said they will test the victim at the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if he was under the influence.

