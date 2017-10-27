HPD: Man says he looked at phone just before crashing into fire truck

The incident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday near Federal (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A driver crashed into the back of a Houston Fire Department truck on the East Freeway overnight.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday near Federal where firefighters were working to clear a minor crash out of the way. That’s when a Jeep came along and crashed into the back of the fire truck.

The Jeep’s driver was stabilized and taken to the hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

According to police at the scene, the driver said he looked at his phone for a moment and didn’t see the fire truck before he slammed into it. The impact was so severe, the fire truck was no longer drivable.

