HPD: Man found dead in a car in SW Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Southwest Houston.
HPD responded to the intersection of Braesvalley and Braesmont around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
HPD homicide en route to a fatal shooting at 5401 Braesvalley. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for updates.
