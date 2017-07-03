KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

HPD: Man found dead in a car in SW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 3:04 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Southwest Houston.

HPD responded to the intersection of Braesvalley and Braesmont around 1:30 p.m. Monday. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for updates.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories