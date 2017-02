HOUSTON - Members of HPD's K9 team received a donation of bulletproof and stab-proof vests.

Vest 'N P.D.P. donated 10 tactical canine vests. According to HPD, this was the largest donation to the department to date.

Vest 'N P.D.P. is a national non-profit dedicated to outfitting police dogs with these life-saving vests.

(© 2017 KHOU)