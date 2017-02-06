KHOU
3 injured in drive-by shooting on south side

Houston police are responding to a shooting on Houston's south side where they say more than one person may be injured.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:03 PM. CST February 06, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Houston’s south side that left three men injured.

Authorities say suspects in a brown Chevrolet SUV drove through a parking lot just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Scott Street. They say three young men were hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Officials say the victims are expected to live.

