3 injured in drive-by shooting on south side

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Houston’s south side that left three men injured.

Authorities say suspects in a brown Chevrolet SUV drove through a parking lot just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Scott Street. They say three young men were hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Officials say the victims are expected to live.

