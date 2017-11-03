HPD awaiting autopsy results in infant's death in N. Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say they are awaiting autopsy results in the death of an infant in north Houston.
According to HPD, officers responded to an apartment at 802 Seminar shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday and found an unresponsive infant.
Police say there were not obvious signs of injury. The baby girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
A police investigation is pending the child's cause of death.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
