HPD investigating fatal crash on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON - A person was killed in a crash on the Katy Freeway in west Houston early Sunday morning.
According to the Houston Police Department, a three-vehicle crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on I-10 westbound over N. Kirkwood Road.
Police at the scene said one of the vehicles hit the other two; a person was transported to the hospital and later died.
The accident shut down the freeway for several hours on Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.
