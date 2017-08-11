HPD investigating after man's body found in Hunting Bayou

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Hunting Bayou Thursday evening. (Photo: KHOU)

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Hunting Bayou Thursday evening.

Investigators received several calls around 6 p.m. Thursday, including one of a suspicious person and another about someone drowning. Police arrived to find an African-American man’s body fully clothed with no visible injuries floating in the bayou along Lockwood near 610.

Investigators say it is possible the body floated far down the bayou. They do not know at this time if his death is intentional or accidental.

"We don't know if he has any injuries. From what I can tell, on shore, it doesn't look like he has any injuries, but that can change once the body is extracted from the water,” said Sgt. Richard Rodriguez with HPD.

Investigators believe the body had been in the bayou for a few hours.

