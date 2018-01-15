HPD: Driver pulled from fiery 3-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – A fiery crash is being blamed on a driver running a red light overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Tidwell at North Shepherd.

HPD said the driver hit two other vehicles before his car burst into flames.

Luckily, an officer and another man were able to pull that man from his burning car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other two drivers are expected to be OK.

