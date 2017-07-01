HPD: Driver fatally crashes into tree in NE Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A driver was killed after crashing into a tree in northeast Houston late Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on North Wayside Drive at Safebuy Street.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was driving northbound on Wayside when she struck the curb while passing a car and lost control of her vehicle. They said she traveled into the middle median and slammed into a tree.

HPD said she died as a result of the impact. They also said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

