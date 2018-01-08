HPD: Driver dead after crash along Allen Parkway

Police are investigating a fatal accident after a man was found dead in a pickup truck near downtown late Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the scene on Allen Parkway just west of Interstate 45.

Police found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. It appears he lost control of the vehicle coming off the Allen Parkway exit from I-45 and struck a bridge abutment.

Police have not released the identity of the driving involved.

