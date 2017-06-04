KHOU
HPD: Body found floating in Greens Bayou

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:02 AM. CDT June 04, 2017

HOUSTON - Divers are recovering a body found floating in Greens Bayou on Sunday morning, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, their dive team is responding to the 1000 block of Westmont Dr. 

 

 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

