HPD Dive Team, Lake Patrol rescued thousands during Harvey

A member of an HPD dive team in floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - We salute the men and women of the Houston Police Department who saved thousands of people during Tropical Storm Harvey.

It is dangerous work, and even some of the officers sometimes needed rescuing at times.

Officers from HPD Lake Patrol say they rescued around 1,500 people over a three-day period using only four boats.

HPD Lt. James Waltmon with the Kingwood substation said 1,000 to 1,600 rescues were made in Kingwood during the height of the storm.

His team set up a command post -- launched through social media -- where those in need of rescuing could call the officers directly.

In addition to the thousands rescued, the HPD dive team also tragically recovered ten bodies including that of HPD Sergeant Steven Perez, who was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Sergeant Edward Godwin and Officer Sheridan Simmond, two of the heroes behind some of the rescues, spoke with KHOU 11 anchors Jason Bristol and Shernmin Chow on Thursday.





