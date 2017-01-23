KHOU
HPD Dive Team investigating submerged car near Sims Bayou

The HPD Dive Team has responded to a car in the water near Sims Bayou.

January 23, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department Dive Team is investigating a car that was found submerged near Sims Bayou.

The car was found in the 300 block of Hickok Ln. According to HPD, they don't believe anyone is in the vehicle.

 

