HPD: Collision sends car crashing into house

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent one vehicle into the porch of a northeast Houston home overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a scene in the 2100 block of Waco Street near Sumpter Street.

When HPD arrived on the scene, they found a wrecked van and a car. The car also had struck a house.

Investigators said the car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Waco when it lost control, struck a van and then struck the house.

Several people were on the porch of the home when the wreck occurred, but none were injured, police said.

The occupants of both vehicles were surprisingly unhurt as well.