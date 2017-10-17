HPD: Child injured in accidental shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A child was injured when a gun went off by accident at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday evening, police say.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Boone Street.
Police say the child was shot in the arm and leg. At this time, two people have been detained, including another child.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
