HPD: Child injured in accidental shooting in SW Houston

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU)

HOUSTON - A child was injured when a gun went off by accident at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday evening, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Boone Street.

Police say the child was shot in the arm and leg. At this time, two people have been detained, including another child.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2017 KHOU-TV