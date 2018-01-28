HPD: Child accidentally shoots himself in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A 6-year-old child accidently shot himself in northwest Houston on Sunday, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank.

Police say the child shot himself in the neck and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

