HPD: Young teen's found behind NW Houston school

HOUSTON -- Houston Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy's body was found near bleachers behind a northwest side Catholic church and school.

Police were on the scene around 10 a.m. Wednesday behind St. Jerome's Church in the 8800 block of Kempwood west of Bingle Road.

Police believe the teen was a runaway. Alcohol may have been a factor in his death, investigators tell KHOU 11.

