HPD: 7-month-old found dead in father's car in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A 7-month-old boy was found dead inside a car in northwest Houston on Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the boy's father, 36, had dropped off two of his other children to daycare before arriving at his job located in the 7900 block of Northcourt Road around 9:30 a.m.

The baby allegedly gets dropped off separately to a sitter.

Police said his wife called to see where their baby was, and he then went out to his vehicle and found the child unresponsive in his car seat. This was around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed the father before releasing him "pending further investigation." The Harris County District Attorney's Office was also contacted.

HPD said the incident will likely be referred to a grand jury.

