HPD: 26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances

Gerean Brown. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who they said was reported missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to the Houston Police Department, Gerean Brown was last seen Mr. A's Club located in the 3400 block of Calvacade on May 29, 2017.

Police said Brown called his friend to tell him he was headed home, but he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Authorities have described him as black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may go by the nickname "Gee" or "GBaby."

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with letter "X" seen four times down the middle, white jeans and a red belt.

If you know any information about his whereabouts, please contact HPD Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

