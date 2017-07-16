(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase in north Houston, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations around 2 a.m. near I-45 and Crosstimbers Street.

Police said the driver of the pickup refused to stop resulting in a high speed chase on I-45 southbound to the North Loop eastbound. The chase ended when the driver attempted to exit for the feeder road and lost control at a sharp curve.

The pickup truck crashed into a concrete pillar and bursts into flames.

Police said the two men inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

