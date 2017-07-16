KHOU
2 killed in fiery crash after police chase

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:10 AM. CDT July 16, 2017

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase in north Houston, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations around 2 a.m. near I-45 and Crosstimbers Street. 

Police said the driver of the pickup refused to stop resulting in a high speed chase on I-45 southbound to the North Loop eastbound. The chase ended when the driver attempted to exit for the feeder road and lost control at a sharp curve. 

The pickup truck crashed into a concrete pillar and bursts into flames. 

Police said the two men inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. 

 

