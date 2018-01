Houston police are responding to reports of an 18-wheeler that fell from a bridge on the Eastex Freeway onto I-10 East. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police are responding to reports of a big rig that apparently sled down an embankment on the Eastex Freeway onto I-10 East.

The incident happened near Gregg Street.

Police say no other vehicles were involved and to expect delays in the area.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured.

