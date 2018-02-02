HPD: 14-year-old stabbed near school in the Heights

A middle school student in the Heights had to run back to his school for help after he was stabbed at a nearby park. (Photo: KHOU)

A middle school student in the Heights had to run back to his school for help after he was stabbed at a nearby park.

Police say a 14-year-old boy who attends Hamilton Middle School was stabbed in the chest area at Halbert Park on Wednesday.

The boy was able to make it back to campus where staff called 911. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.

