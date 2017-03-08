HPD: 1 dead, another hospitalized after overnight crash

Police are waiting to find out if alcohol was involved in an overnight crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before midnight late Tuesday on Almeda at Reed in southwest Houston.

Investigators said a Nissan Z was struck from behind by a black Chevrolet Avalanche pickup going north on Almeda.

The car was thrown across the intersection and into the front of a bus facing south, police said. The Avalanche pickup also hit the back of a bus.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Avalanche was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.

While there were no immediate signs of alcohol, police are waiting from word from the hospital on the drivers blood-alcohol levels, police said.

At this time it is not believed that the buses were carrying passengers, but they are involved in transporting people to and from RodeoHouston at NRG Park.

