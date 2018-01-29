How you can help keep the Montrose bridge lights on

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - If you love the lights on the Montrose bridges, you can help keep them on.

The Montrose Management District announced Monday that it would be accepting contributions to keep the lights working.

The district can't pay because it's in the middle of a legal battle over taxes. The lights were shut off on Jan. 19, but they were turned back on Saturday thanks to donations, including one from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The District will be accepting tax deductible donations to pay the electric bill until the court order preventing them from making any expenditures is lifted.

"We hope this is a temporary situation, and it is my sincerest hope that we can get back to delivering the services that ensures Montrose remains a safe, clean and attractive place to live and do business," said Ben Brewer, executive director of the Montrose Management District.



Contributions can be made out to the “Bridge Lights Fund” and mailed to the Montrose Management District at PO Box 22167, Houston, TX, 77227. All donations will be used solely for paying the utility bills required to light the bridges.

