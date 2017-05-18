How to survive, prevent home invasions

What do you do if the situation happens to your family? Veteran cops say run, hide, fight: Run out of the home if you can, hide if you need to, and fight if it is your only option. (Photo: KHOU)

TOMBALL, Texas -- A Tomball family said they had no other option but to open fire when an intruder wearing only underwear broke into their home and started to attack them.

Deputies say the attack appears to be random.

What do you do if the situation happens to your family? Veteran cops say run, hide, fight: Run out of the home if you can, hide if you need to, and fight if it is your only option.

The Tomball family was traumatized after shooting an intruder, saying the man broke through their front door at 2 a.m. and started to attack.

“He went straight to my sister's room where she has three kids” said Naarai Olvera. “He didn't have an option -- he had to shoot him.”

Lt. Chris Baltazar, a 20-year police veteran, says the key to survival is planning ahead.

“If someone was to break into a home, what would we do? What is your protocol? Is there a phone stashed somewhere we can call and get help? Is there a route we can get out if they are coming in the front door?” Baltazar said.

Police say you should do whatever you can to escape. If you can’t get out, hide, find a safe room and barricade yourself. But what if you’re cornered? Houston police say it might be best

“Protection of your family is essential, but we don't want you to get hurt, we want you to survive and be a good witness,” Baltazar said.

But if you have no other option, police say you must be prepared to fight for your life., even if that means deadly force.

“You want to run, you want to hide, if you are put that position, then you have to fight, and you have to do what you can to survive,” Baltazar said.

Texas law says you can use deadly force to protect yourself, your family and your property.

Police say it’s best to try to prevent home invasions. They recommend strong deadbolt locks and strong doors. They also suggest avoiding bringing large amounts of cash into your home, and if you do, alter your trips home.

