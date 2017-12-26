How to recycle your Christmas tree

HOUSTON - All of the presents have been opened and it's time to start getting ready for New Year's Eve! So what can you do with your old Christmas tree?
City of Houston residents can recycle their trees by dropping them off at one of 26 free sites. The program will run until January 15, 2018.
In addition to the drop-off locations, residents with City of Houston collection services may place their tree curbside on their scheduled Tree Waste day to be recycled. The trees must have all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled. Trees may be dropped off at the following twenty six (26) locations city-wide:
OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9am to 6pm
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm, CLOSED Monday, January 1, 2018
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm
- Kingwood – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road
- Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
LIVING EARTH will be closed Saturday, December 25, 2017 and
Monday, January 1, 2018
MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive
- Living Earth - 1700 HWY 90A East
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South
- Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59
- Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266
- Living Earth - 16717 Katy Freeway
- Living Earth – 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)
For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs