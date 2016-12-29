How to make sure your NYE party is not a 'dud'

This year the city of Houston has opted out of having a fireworks display and that means more people are deciding to buy their own.

HOUSTON – The kickoff to 2017 is fast approaching and, as always, many people will ring in the New Year with fireworks.

This year the city of Houston has opted out of having a fireworks display and that means more people are deciding to buy their own.

“It's very busy! It's a very exciting time for us,” said Jessica Neikirk with Top Dog Fireworks.

Fireworks are not allowed in the city of Houston. Violators could face up to a $2,000 fine.

No matter where you live, residents should check with their county to see if fireworks are allowed and then keep these safety tips in mind.

“Fireworks are not a toy although they are a lot of fun,” explained Neikirk. “You need to be sure that you are supervising your children at all times.”

Fireworks should be set off in a wide open space clear of any homes, buildings, tree lines or powerlines. Finally, always have a water source close by.

Although won’t be having a fireworks display, anyone wanting to leave them to the pros can catch a show at the Kemah Boardwalk, in Sugar Land or Kingwood.