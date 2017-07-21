How to cut your energy bill during hot summer days

HOUSTON - Sweltering temperatures are upon us here in the Bayou City and you don’t have to break a sweat to find out, just look at your electric bill instead.

Energy experts say your air conditioner usage makes up 40 to 60 percent of your bill; but there are ways to keep cool without breaking the bank.

“The biggest thing you can do when you’re not home, is to crank your thermostat up three degrees,” said Drew Scatizzi, an energy efficiency consultant with CenterPoint Energy.

It’s a move that Scatizzi says can save you $10 to $15 dollars a month easily, depending on your rate.

“That’s the easiest one, it doesn’t cost you anything at all,” he said.

This next tip is guaranteed to set an LED light bulb off in your head.

“LED light bulbs use 80 percent less electricity than our standard light bulb,” said Scatizzi, so it’s best to switch to those, as your old light bulbs go out.

Another cool yet simple move, remember to shut your blinds.

“If you’re not home, you can see how much of a difference it makes, and now you don’t have to worry about it, and it doesn’t cost you anything to do it,” he said.

And if you want to get a bit more fancy, try purchasing one of these meters.

“This is what we call a Kill-A-Watt Meter, and you can get these on Amazon. They’re like $10.” said Scatizzi.

All you do is plug it into an outlet, and then plug your device into it (for example like your coffee maker) to find out how much electricity it’s pulling. Experts say it’s best to unplug any electronic devices you don’t use.

Remember to change your air filter, and clean your vents, and even cleaning the back of your fridge once a year, all just a few cost saving tips that’ll keep you cool, without having to crank up that AC.

You can also be a smart energy consumer by choosing which electric plan and provider is right for you.

Just go to this free website, mytruecost.com to compare costs, and find the cheapest rate right for you.

