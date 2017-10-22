How much would it cost to go to the 2017 World Series?

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - So you want to watch the Astros take on the Dodgers in person, but you’re not sure where to start. Well, first you need to figure out how much you’re willing to spend.

Right now, tickets to the World Series are no longer available through the Astros website so you’ll need to go through an outside vendor like Stubhub or Midtown Tickets.

But you’ll want to make sure they’re legitimate and always get a receipt.



“Usually they’ll have a store front, and you can go in and actually have a map and you can have a list of inventory in front of you and you can hand pick your seat. That’s how you know you’re getting the real deal," said Kayla Ramsey with Midtown Tickets.

Let’s say you’re willing to spend a little money - Game 1 and Game 2 will probably set you back the most. The cheapest tickets at Dodger Stadium are about $700 and they go up from there.

But it's a long trip to California.

Flights (we’re talking the cheapest) are anywhere from $200 to $300, plus lodging.

What if you wanted to drive? Well you’d have to leave within the next 24 hours, and then the 22-hour car ride would cost about $100 in gas each way.

Patience pays off here though.

By waiting until Game 3, Game 4 and maybe Game 5 here in Houston, seats are cheaper, and you cut the travel fees.

You'll still pay about $700 dollars for a standing-room-only ticket. If you want a seat, it's about $900 and the price goes up from there.

Some fans say they’ll pay it, but others, not so much.



“Because it’s not all the time that Astros get there, and this is history so we want to go there and actually see it," said fan Martin Huerta.

“$700 is a plane ticket to a lot of places - that’s kind of what I would probably use that much money for not necessarily 3 or 4 hours in a stadium standing," said Daniel Ramirez, another fan.



Ticket prices for some seats go all the way up to $10,000 for some games.

