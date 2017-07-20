Canino's Farmers Market set to get major makeover

Canino's Farmer's Market has been a fixture in the Heights area for nearly 60 years.Now, it’s about to get a major makeover. (Michelle Choi) (Photo: KHOU)

Canino's Farmer's Market has been a fixture in the Heights area for nearly 60 years.Now, it’s about to get a major makeover.

A local real estate investment company bought it and plans to add up to $10 million in renovations in the next 18 months.

Rich in history and diversity, you’ll find a little bit of everything at the Houston Farmers Market.



“Right now, what we call this is unorganized chaos,” said Jeff Lindenberger with MLP Capital Partners.



In the coming months, this bustling inner web of vendors and wholesalers will transform into an organized destination retail experience. It's an idea MLB Capital Partners of Houston drafted after purchasing the market a few months back.





Since then, the company has teamed up with other local businesses and chefs, including James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd of Underbelly, to add a bit more tender, love and care into this Houston icon.

“What we’re excited about is the ability to keep the history and embrace that, and add to the product offerings,” said Lindenberger.

Additions will include climate-controlled spaces, shaded areas, restrooms and lots and lots of green space.

Turning this concrete chaos into an open green concept, the space will host everything from chef demonstrations to local entertainment. There will even be sections created for meats and seafoods adding to the experience.

All changes that’ll turn this near 18-acre space into a one stop-shop including its classic charm.

“This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, we’re trying to plan it right, do it right so it’ll last for many years,” said Lindenberger.

They hope the changes will transform Canino's into a tourist attraction.

Construction is set to start this coming spring.

The market will stay open during that time, and renovations will happen in phases.

