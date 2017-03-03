Houston's 1st outdoor roller rink opens at Discovery Green

HOUSTON – Just when you thought the area near the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown couldn't get any better, they go and open an outdoor roller skating rink!

It is located in Discovery Green Park.

The rink opens Friday at 5 p.m. It will enjoy a limited engagement until the end of the month.

Tickets are $12 and that includes skates. The music alone makes it worth it.

For more info, visit:

http://www.discoverygreen.com/rollerrink

