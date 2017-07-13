Houstonians share love for city on '713 Day'

HOUSTON - Houstonians are celebrating “713 Day” this July 13, which matches Houston’s favorite area code.

The unofficial holiday gives Houstonians a good excuse to celebrate. People have share their love for the city on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Some Rockets fans have suggested “713 Day” would be the perfect time for Houston to add 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to its roster. Rumors about Anthony joining the team in a trade have been swirling for a few days now.

