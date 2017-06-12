Houstonians remember Pulse shooting victims 1 year later

It was an emotional evening Monday as Houston community leaders read the names of 49 victims in the Pulse nightclub shooting one year ago. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It was an emotional evening Monday as Houston community leaders read the names of 49 victims in the Pulse nightclub shooting one year ago.

Several hundred people showed up to the vigil at the Montrose Center. Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Monday “Orlando United Day” and called on all Houstonians to support the survivors.

A local artist wrote a song he called “Pulse” to remember the victims.

“When tragedy strikes, we are all one race, we are all the human race,” said artist Billy Dorsey. “I think if we don’t come together, all we do is fuel the things that keep us apart.”

The conversation did turn political. Several speakers took the chance to speak out against the “bathroom bill” that would require people to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. It’s a controversial issue expected to come up in this summer’s special legislative session.

