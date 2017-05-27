Houstonians reflect on life and legacy of rocker Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman (Photo: USA TODAY)

Gregg Allman’s career sent him rambling all over the country, which he crisscrossed on tour after tour as the frontman of The Allman Brothers Band.

On Saturday, a publicist for the rock legend said he had passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69 years old.

Co-founded with his brother Duane in 1969, the band’s first two albums did well commercially. But, according to 107.5 The Eagle DJ Scott Sparks, it was 1971’s Live at Fillmore East that started them down their legendary path.

“When you think of Southern rock or even organ-playing rock, you think of Gregg Allman, you think of the Allman Brothers,” said Sparks.

He credited Gregg’s voice with adding that bluesy, soulful sound to many of the band’s songs, especially “Whipping Post.”

“You hear it and it’s almost like you can hear his pain,” Sparks said. “It’s almost like he’s crying while singing.”

Allman certainly knew pain. He lost his brother in a motorcycle accident in 1972, just as the band was beginning to take off.

In the late ‘70s, he seemed to gain more celebrity for his addictions and failed marriages than his music.

By the mid-‘90s, Sparks said, Gregg turned things around and started touring with the Allman Brothers Band again. On one of those tours, he brought Houston blues musician Mark May, whose band served as openers for about 15 shows.

“They told us not to talk to Gregg, not to approach him. If he talked to us, it was fine,” remembered May. “Probably about the third time I played with them, I was getting pretty relaxed and probably sounded pretty good one night. The guitar tech says, ‘Hey, man. Gregg wants to talk to you.’ I said, ‘Yeah, right.’ He says, ‘Really.’ I walked over there and he said, ‘Hey, man, you sounded really good.’”

That was the only conversation May had with Gregg, but he said that memory, along with those generated on the tour, stuck with him.

“I got to play with some of my heroes five or six times on stage,” May said. “It was just a great experience to get asked to do anything like that with people you grew up admiring and listening to.”

“They added a certain blues spice to rock ‘n’ roll that we knew from England, the Northeast, LA, the rock sound there,” said Sparks. “It permeates the South and is still alive and well to this day.”

Those Southern rock anthems will now live long beyond the men for whom the Allman Brothers Band was named.

“You’ve got your Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special and Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Sparks said. “But at the top of that pyramid, you have the Allman Brothers without question.”





