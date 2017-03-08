Houstonians paint Rosie the Riveter in observation of 'Day Without a Woman'

Art Worthy Houston hosted a collaborative mural painting as part of “A Day Without a Woman” on March 8, 2017, in Houston. Participants got to take home their paintings, and a portion of event proceeds were donated to a women-focused nonprofit. (Photo: Lynn Roder/KHOU, Custom)

HOUSTON - On this International Women’s Day, there were signs of empowerment at Memorial Hermann Park in Houston.

Some Houston women set up easels outside to paint their own versions of Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female empowerment figure.

This was just one of several events nationwide celebrating “A Day Without a Woman.” Women were encouraged not to work or spend money as a way of showing how valuable they are to society.

“Nowadays, everybody’s talking about how equality in the workplace,” said participant Joy Hawkins. “We wanted to paint something strong, iconic. It’s called, ‘You can do it, we can do it together.’”

The artists told KHOU 11 News it was neat to see each painting turn out a little differently, reflecting Houston’s diversity.

Photos: 'Day Without a Woman' mural painting in Houston

KHOU