Houstonians host rally after controversial Venezuela vote

HOUSTON - Protestors rallied against the president of Venezuela outside of Houston's city hall on Sunday.



President Nicolás Maduro pushed ahead with the controversial vote for a powerful constitutional assembly amid protests that left a dozen people dead, according to opposition officials, who led a massive boycott of the polls.

About 70 percent of Venezuelans say they're boycotting the vote because they think the election's rigged.

Local protestors called him a communist dictator and say the country has suffered under his rule.

“People are starving without medicine, they are trying to modify the constitution to stay in power forever,” said a protestor. “We are going to fight for freedom and democracy"

Early reports show extremely low voter turnout in Venezuela with many voters fearing for their safety.

As a result of all this, our state department is threatening new sanctions on Venezuela which could cause gas prices to go up here in the states.

