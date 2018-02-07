Houston veterans call national military parade 'a bad idea'

Patriotism runs deep at American Legion post 490. Although veterans there take pride in protecting our country, they think the military parade is a bad idea. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The Pentagon has confirmed it is working on plans for a military parade in Washington, D.C.

The celebration was reportedly requested by President Donald Trump a couple weeks ago.

Related: Pentagon evaluating dates for military parade in Washington at Trump's request

The proposed parade would happen on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to CBS News. The preferred date would be Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“What’s it for? It’s his grandiose self, I do believe, and we’ll just leave it at that,” said Don Anderson, a Navy veteran.

Patriotism runs deep at American Legion post 490. Although veterans there take pride in protecting our country, they think the military parade is a bad idea.

“It’s a bad idea, because we don’t need to be showing our force. We’ve been in so many wars. Everybody has seen our capabilities and knows what we can do. There’s no need in showing off, like some of these other countries,” said Rene Munoz, a Marine veteran.

The idea has a lot of people talking online, too.

“One word....DICTATORSHIP!” wrote Mary Kemp Brown on Facebook.

Tami Bell said, “NOoooooooo!!!!! Besides the fact that the US is not an authoritarian dictatorship, don't we have many other military needs that the money should be spent on???????”

Other commenters on the KHOU 11 News Facebook page like the idea.

Peggy King wrote, “I'm all for honoring those in military service. I have noticed negative comments about the President, but hey, he's Commander in Chief, and if he wants a nice military parade to honor -- not himself -- the folks who constantly work in all kinds of weather and in harm's way to protect us, that's a worthy cause.”

“There's nothing wrong bringing back PATRIOTISM to AMERICA. So it’s a military parade. I really don't see what the problem is. Get over yourselves,” said Katherine Piersol.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released the following statement about the president requesting the parade:

"President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe," Sanders said. "He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."

© 2018 KHOU-TV