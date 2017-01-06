Houston travelers affected by Fort Lauderdale airport closure

The shooting had a ripple effect on air travel including in Houston as people tried to get to Fort Lauderdale. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Five people died and 13 people were injured Friday afternoon after a gunman opened fire in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport in Florida.

The shooting had a ripple effect on air travel including in Houston as people tried to get to Fort Lauderdale.

"I actually just missed the mayhem Friday morning," said Rose Satz, who flew out of Fort Lauderdale's airport just before chaos erupted.

But getting back to Florida Friday proved challenging.

"I have to take a flight from here to Dallas and from Dallas to Orlando and then drive three hours at midnight from Orlando," she said.

Satz was one of many customers who spent hours re-booking flights at Hobby as well as Bush Airport Friday. Passengers at both Houston airports noticed a stepped up security presence from Houston Police officers, from dogs sniffing for explosives to officers on scooters looking for anything suspicious.

"It's very sad. It's actually very sad," Satz said, reacting to the news that five people were killed and others were wounded after Friday's incident.

Southwest says it has canceled all flights into Ft. Lauderdale until at least noon on Saturday, adding that it is best to call or check their website for updates on flights.

United says it has a waiver in place for customers who would like to change travel plans.

There's no change fee for new flights departing before Jan. 8. It's best to check your carrier if you're trying to get to South Florida anytime this weekend.

(© 2017 KHOU)