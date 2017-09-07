Houston's Theater District begins recovery after Harvey

Houston's Theater District suffered significant water damage during Hurricane Harvey. Photos provided by Houston First Corporation.

HOUSTON - Houston's Theater District sustained significant damage in Hurricane Harvey. Now the recovery process is underway, along with the determination to resume performances as soon as possible.

Jones Hall, Wortham Center and the District's underground parking remained closed while contractors assess the damage.





"This was an unprecedented storm that caused serious damage to one of our city’s treasures - the Theater District," said Dawn Ullrich, president and CEO, Houston First Corporation. "I want to assure everyone, the Houston First team is working around the clock to make sure this treasure is properly restored and back open for business very soon."

More than 270 million gallons of water poured into the underground parking garages of the Theater District. As of Wednesday, about 85 percent of the water had been pumped out, but it will likely be several weeks until parking will be operational.

Jones Hall sustained less damage and could open by week's end. However, the basement of Wortham Center was submerged in water, and the drying out process is now underway.

Performances of the Houston Ballet at the Wortham Center are cancelled through October 15. The Ballet announced they are grateful for artists and staff being safe, but the Houston Ballet Center for Dance sustained significant damage. Visit their site for performance and ticket information.

