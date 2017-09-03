Houston SPCA: We're not euthanizing animals

Cruelty investigators say the 66 dogs removed from Ruff N Fluff were confined in small, filthy cages filled with urine and feces. Many of them had medical issues.

The Houston SPCA is taking to social media to set the record straight about rumors circulating on social media. Many, including KHOU viewers, have shared those concerns with us.

In post on Facebook, the Houston SPCA says the rumors of euthanizing animals is "unequivocally false."

"The Houston SPCA has been the subject of a vicious and false rumor that claims that we are euthanizing the very animals we are currently rescuing. This is unequivocally false. Our teams on are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue, care for and reunite owners displaced by this catastrophe."

Other organizations are also responding to the rumors online. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that pit bulls and other animal breeds were not being euthanized, as claimed by rumors circulating widely on social media.

