Houston says tearful goodbye to fallen HPD Sgt. Steve Perez

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What will it take to reduce Houston flooding?
-
How a massive dike could protect Houston
-
McDonald's manager attacks customer
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Hotel offering more than shelter to survivors
-
HPD Sgt. Steven Perez to be laid to rest Wednesday morning
-
Two men critically hurt after hit by train
-
Harris Co. hopes to aid repeat flood victims
-
Tuesday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
-
Newborn baby survives two major hurricanes
More Stories
-
Funeral service held for HPD Sgt. Steven PerezSep 13, 2017, 5:58 a.m.
-
Air Force Reserve to spray for mosquitoes over Harris CountySep 13, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
6 dead at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out powerSep 13, 2017, 9:38 a.m.