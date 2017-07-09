KHOU
Houston radio host Matt Patrick dies after battle with cancer

Houston DJ and talk radio host Matt Patrick passed away on Sunday after battling stage 4 cancer, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON - Local DJ and talk radio host, Matt Patrick passed away on Sunday after battling cancer, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

He signed off the air just four days ago after deciding to end treatment for Stage 4 Melanoma.

The popular on air talent worked for News Radio 740 KTRH. 

A funeral will be planned in Houston before he is buried back in Ohio. Patrick was 58 years old.

