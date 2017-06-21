KHOU
Houston police officers begin bike ride to Canada

In just a few hours a bike team made up of Houston Police officers will take off for an epic journey to Montreal. Every year they pedal to some far-off place to raise money to fight leukemia.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 10:34 AM. CDT June 21, 2017

HOUSTON - The HPD Bike Relay Team took off from Houston City Hall this morning headed to Montreal, Canada.

The team goes on an epic bike ride every year to raise money to fight Leukemia. 

Their past journeys have taken them to Alaska, San Francisco and New York.

The officers ride wearing dog tags that bear the names of people who have survived Leukemia and those who have not.

For more information, or to make a donation, go to: http://houstonpolicebikerelayteam.org/index.html

