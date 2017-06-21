Houston police officers begin bike ride to Canada

HOUSTON - The HPD Bike Relay Team took off from Houston City Hall this morning headed to Montreal, Canada.

The team goes on an epic bike ride every year to raise money to fight Leukemia.

Their past journeys have taken them to Alaska, San Francisco and New York.

The officers ride wearing dog tags that bear the names of people who have survived Leukemia and those who have not.

For more information, or to make a donation, go to: http://houstonpolicebikerelayteam.org/index.html

