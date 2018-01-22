Houston pilot makes special pet rescue flight

(Photo: Marcelino Benito, KHOU)

HOUSTON - When Southwest Airlines Chief Houston Pilot David "Fig" Newton took off from Houston, he knew this was not going to be a typical flight.

"It's a different kind of service," said Newton. "I can't tell you how much I love being able to do this."

He and an all volunteer crew from Southwest Airlines and Lucky Rescue flew to San Juan Puerto Rico to give puppies and kittens a second chance after the island was ripped apart by Hurricane Maria.

"This was the nicest thing," said Newton. "You hold these pups in your hand and you got to feel for them."

One by one, some strays and others left behind by families who have no way of caring for them after the hurricane were loaded up onto a 737 bound for the U.S. mainland.

"A lot more animals than people," said Newton. "We'd moved about 50 feet and we hear barking, and we though this could be a long flight."

Four hours airborne from San Juan to Baltimore.

"Somewhere along the flight we turned the seat belt sign off, and I kind of expected the puppies to come out, and I heard they had a puppy parade in the back," said Newton.

For the rest of the journey, flight attendants cared for their special passengers until they heard the pilot's voice from the cockpit.

"When we got over to land we said welcome to the United States, that's kind of a big thing to us," said Newton.

Newton's logged countless hours for Southwest Airlines in the last 30 years, but this by far will the flight he'll never forget.

"I think everyone wants to take them all home," said Newton. "I wish we could all do that."

A least a third of the dogs have already been adopted in the D.C. area.



