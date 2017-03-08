Houston pension plan hearing set in Austin

The new Houston pension plan will be heard at the State Capitol on March 20.

State lawmakers must approve the plan for it to become law.

The city is facing billions in future payments it can't afford. The new plan is a compromise where employee groups and pension are willing to cut benefits to keep things afloat.

Houston's mayor fears 1,500 city jobs will be lost if the plans fails.

State representatives will also hear from Dallas which has similar problems. They are two of the largest civil service departments in the state

