Houston men accused in Louisiana ATM smash-and-grabs

NEW ORLEANS – Deputies are looking for three men who they say helped in two Jefferson Parish burglaries where stolen cars were used to smash into convenience stores and steal ATM machines.

All eight of the suspects are from the Houston area, and deputies said they traveled to Louisiana to commit the robberies.

Two “crash and grab” robberies happened at separate Brother’s Food Marts in August that the suspects have been connected to.

Surveillance video shows a stolen pickup truck smashing in the front window of the Brother's Convenience Store at 4115 Airline Drive around 5 a.m. on August 19. A group of people swarmed into the store, surround the ATM and remove it. The front of the store and the merchandise there are scattered and thrown everywhere.

Five days earlier, the same method was used at a food mart in the 3500 block of S. I-10 Service Road. That ATM was found empty in a New Orleans playground, along with a stolen van used in the burglary.

Detectives said Dandre Johnson, Ashton Brown, Christopher Jackson, James Jones, and Derren Barcus were involved in both crimes. Three other men, Dontell Brown, Devonta Cleveland and Trey McDonald were involved in the second burglary.

Barcus, Jones, and Cleveland are still wanted.

Deputies said the robberies cost the store owner more than $130,000 in damages.





© 2017 WWL-TV